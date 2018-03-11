HOME >>
China welcomes Japan to participate in Belt and Road Initiative
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/11 13:37:10
China welcomes Japan's participation in the
Belt and Road
Initiative, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said here Sunday.
"The Belt and Road Initiative is open, inclusive and transparent," Zhong said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.
Noting that Japan has been paying close attention to issues related to Belt and Road Initiative, Zhong said China is willing to cooperate with Japan within the Belt and Road framework.
