US-China trade deficit figure overestimated by about 20 pct: commerce minister

Different statistical methods widen U.S. trade deficit with China by around 20 percent, Chinese commerce minister said Sunday.



A joint work group found that the trade deficit number tracked by the United States was overestimated by 21 percent last year, Zhong Shan, the Minister of Commerce told a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.