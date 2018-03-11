In pics: Ministry of Commerce holds press conference

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen, and Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming attend a press conference on opening up on all fronts and promoting high quality development of commercial business on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan waves to journalists at a press conference on opening up on all fronts and promoting high quality development of commercial business on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

A press conference on opening up on all fronts and promoting high quality development of commercial business is held on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan (C), Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen (2nd R), and Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming (2nd L) attend a press conference on opening up on all fronts and promoting high quality development of commercial business on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

A journalist asks questions at a press conference on opening up on all fronts and promoting high quality development of commercial business on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua