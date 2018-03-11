Women subvert domesticity in US art show at the National Museum of Women in the Arts

Visitors enjoy the Women House exhibition on Friday. Photo: VCG

Is home a burden, tied to endless chores and confinement, or a liberating shelter?Turns out it can be both for women artists exploring and deconstructing notions of domestic space and gender in a show that opened on Friday at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.Running across several generations and featuring 36 international artists working in various media, the result is full of humor - both the dark and the laugh-out-loud kind.In Housewives - Kitchen Apron (1975), Austrian photographer Birgit Jurgenssen carries a literal "bun in the oven."A loaf sticks out of an open door to an oven she carries with a strap around her neck. It's a heavy, awkward apron.The show could not be more topical in a #MeToo era punctuated by revelations of widespread sexual misconduct and abuse of women across multiple industries, and coincides with International Women's Day.Traditional gender roles become a chess game in British artist Rachel Whiteread's 2005 sculpture Modern Chess Set, where the husband's seating areas and television face off against the wife's trash cans and dusters.The husband's "king" is the fridge. The woman's? The stove."The artists we chose, they are indeed interested in gender. But sometimes it's poetic... everything is not brutally feminist," said Camille Morineau, who curated the show with Lucia Pesapane, both from the Monnaie de Paris, the French national mint.Women House, as the exhibition is titled, was inspired by a groundbreaking 1972 Los Angeles show organized by Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro that explored similar themes.Morineau said it's high time for women to get the place they deserve in the canon of art history."We should be allowing new names, theories, movements and vocabulary to enter this space," she said in an interview.The show is scheduled to end on May 28.