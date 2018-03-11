Exhibition on clothing culture of China’s 56 ethnic groups opens in US

An exhibition on the clothing culture of China's 56 ethnic groups opened on Saturday at the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) in the US' state of California.



The garment exhibition, which runs from March 3 through July 3, is the first of its kind that the SFPL has introduced, offering a chance for those in the San Francisco Bay Area to get a glimpse of the colorful and diverse Chinese folk art, with each costume on display reflecting a unique pattern and style of some Chinese ethnic group.



All exhibits were donated by the Yi Chen Wu Yue Clothing and Accessories Company - a Beijing-based manufacturer that specializes in Chinese national costumes - to the Dasen American Academy, a non-profit program established by Xiebing Cauthen in California in 2002.



At the opening ceremony, a dozen models wearing items from the collection gave a short fashion show to demonstrate the different traditions of China's ethnic wear.



Zha Liyou, deputy consul general of China in San Francisco, said at the opening, "I hope that, through this show, the Chinese community together with other ethnic communities in the United States will work together to create a better future."



An organizer of the exhibition said the event is an excellent example of the important cultural exchange between China and the US.





