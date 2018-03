The third plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Rao Aimin

The first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, started its third plenary meeting Sunday afternoon.Lawmakers will cast their ballots on a draft amendment to the country's Constitution and hear a work report of the 12th NPC Standing Committee during the meeting.