National security legislation safeguards China's core interests: report

China's national legislature Sunday highlighted national security legislation as one of the major legislative achievements over the past five years.



A series of laws were enacted in the period, including laws on national security, counter-espionage, anti-terrorism, administration of activities of overseas nongovernmental organizations in the Chinese mainland, cybersecurity, national intelligence, and nuclear safety, according to a work report of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC), delivered by Zhang Dejiang, the committee's chairman, at a plenary meeting of the 13th NPC session.



"These laws provide a strong legal guarantee for safeguarding China's national security, and other core and key interests," Zhang said.





