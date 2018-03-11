Happy birthday:



If you are in need of a shoulder to cry on, do not hesitate for even a moment to call upon those closest to you. They will not see sharing your problems as a burden but as an honor. Financial concerns will need to be dealt with in a timely and efficient manner. Your lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8, 12, 16.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will be presented with an opportunity to strengthen your relationship with a member of your immediate family, but it may mean having to put work on hold for a while. It will be up to you to figure out what is the right course of action. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A number of opportunities will present themselves to you today. Careful research and planning, not jumping in head first, will significantly increase your chances of success. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Luck will be on your side today. This will prove to be an excellent time to push your career plans forward. All the hard work you have been putting in recently is about to pay off big time. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It is time for you to take the initiative instead of just trying to blend into the background. If you see something that needs to be done, go ahead and do it. Those above you will take notice and appreciate your initiative. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It may be time to start cutting back on those extra snacks. Keeping a close eye on your health is sure to lead to a happier and more energetic life. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



If an offer looks too good to be true today, it most likely is. Stay on your toes and do not allow anyone to take advantage of your natural inclination to believe the best of others. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not allow some bad experiences cause you to give up on believing in love. You can find the right person for you, it just may take more time than you originally thought. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It's time to start making some vacation plans for the coming holidays. A long-distance trip may be a bit expensive, but will be more than worth it in the end. Trouble will find you if you do not lay low today. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Some good news from a friend will brighten your day. A new hobby has caught your interest. Your first instinct may be to completely immerse yourself in this hobby, but going overboard will only cause your life to fall into chaos. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Prepare yourself for some tough times ahead. Go over your finances and make sure you take care of any outstanding bills. What is coming over the horizon is nothing you and yours won't be able to handle so long as you are properly prepared. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your open and fun-loving nature will make you the center of attention today. If you have been considering furthering your education, now is a good time to start. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



This will be the perfect day for a little romance so make sure you spend some time with that special someone. A change in the way you go about things will open up the door to adventure. ✭✭✭