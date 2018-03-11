Learning Chinese

swept up in a battle



躺枪



(tǎnɡ qiānɡ)

A: Recently I saw that there are a lot of people on online forums making fun of the post-1990 generation. They're saying things like our generation is shallow and doesn't know how to work hard.



最近在贴吧里看到不少人总是吐槽90后,什么我们这一代浮躁啊,不能吃苦啊之类的。



(zuì jìn zài tiēbā lǐ kàn dào bù shǎo rén zǒnɡ shì tǔcáo jiǔ línɡ hòu,shén me wǒmen zhè yí dài fúzào a,bù nénɡ chīkǔ a zhī lèi de)

B: Yeah, being born after 1990 means you are always being labeled. No matter what you do, you get swept up in the battle.



是呢,身为90后总是被贴标签,总是躺枪,好无奈。



(shì na, shēn wéi jiǔ línɡ hòu zǒnɡshì bèi tiē biāoqiān, zǒnɡ shì tǎnɡqiānɡ, hǎo wú nài.)

A: Yup! I think I'm a really driven young person, not at all like how people are describing.



可不是嘛,我觉得自己是个很积极上进的年轻人呢,完全不是舆论说的那样。



(kě bù shì ma,wǒ jué de zìjǐ shì ɡè hěn jījí shànɡjìn de nián qīnɡ rén ne,wánquán bù shì yúlùn shuō de nàyànɡ)





