Spring Flower Exhibition kicks off in Giza, Egypt

People take selfies at the Spring Flower Exhibition at the Orman Garden in Giza, Egypt, on March 10, 2018. The annual Spring Flower Exhibition kicked off here on Saturday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A boy visits the Spring Flower Exhibition at the Orman Garden in Giza, Egypt, on March 10, 2018. The annual Spring Flower Exhibition kicked off here on Saturday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Spring Flower Exhibition at the Orman Garden in Giza, Egypt, on March 10, 2018. The annual Spring Flower Exhibition kicked off here on Saturday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Spring Flower Exhibition at the Orman Garden in Giza, Egypt, on March 10, 2018. The annual Spring Flower Exhibition kicked off here on Saturday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)