Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/11 18:38:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Like a wild dog

  6 Bullets, briefly

 10 Ticket part

 14 Atlanta university

 15 Wander

 16 Rabbit relative

 17 When Willy feels goofy, he's seen ...

 20 Ohio pros

 21 British actor-playwright Peter

 22 Prez Lincoln

 23 Merriment

 24 Pasta sauce

 28 Emulate a dog in a pool

 30 More slender

 32 Treaded shoe part

35 Picnic pest

 36 Willy's favorite Neil Simon play is ...

 40 Corn unit

 41 Office-set comic strip

 42 Stumble

 45 Crowning headgear

 49 Scrub, as pots

 50 Speaker's platform

 52 Id's complement

 53 Reddish rash

 56 Schematic detail, briefly

 57 Willy searched for God and became a ...

 61 Like some agreements

 62 Perlman of "Cheers"

 63 It may be toxic

 64 No longer fresh, as venison

 65 Creates an instant lawn

 66 Give off, as sweat

DOWN

  1 Prepare presents again, e.g.

  2 One-celled organism

 3 Became close

  4 Vexes

  5 Henna, for one

  6 Stop kneeling

  7 ___ Carlo

  8 Three famous wise men

  9 Yemen neighbor

 10 Winter tool

 11 Greek letter

 12 Cremation keepsake

 13 Sleep site

 18 Christmastime

 19 Thick cord

 23 Oversupply

 25 Something to wish upon

 26 Some bills

 27 Supper scrap

 29 Spanish couple?

 30 One who is far from tidy

 31 Blinds type

 33 Scissors sound

 34 Creature that gives a hoot

 36 Not of the clergy

 37 Estimate words

 38 Musician Kristofferson

 39 Airport abbr.

 40 Ambulance letters

 43 Without doubt

 44 Walked heavily

 46 State of calmness

 47 Actors' negotiators

 48 Kind of wrench

 50 Loved excessively (with "on")

 51 "Otherwise known as" name

 54 Knight's titles

 55 Reverberate

 56 Booty

 57 Place for cranberries

 58 Pitching stat

 59 "Platoon" setting, briefly

 60 Farm female

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus