ACROSS1 Like a wild dog6 Bullets, briefly10 Ticket part14 Atlanta university15 Wander16 Rabbit relative17 When Willy feels goofy, he's seen ...20 Ohio pros21 British actor-playwright Peter22 Prez Lincoln23 Merriment24 Pasta sauce28 Emulate a dog in a pool30 More slender32 Treaded shoe part35 Picnic pest36 Willy's favorite Neil Simon play is ...40 Corn unit41 Office-set comic strip42 Stumble45 Crowning headgear49 Scrub, as pots50 Speaker's platform52 Id's complement53 Reddish rash56 Schematic detail, briefly57 Willy searched for God and became a ...61 Like some agreements62 Perlman of "Cheers"63 It may be toxic64 No longer fresh, as venison65 Creates an instant lawn66 Give off, as sweatDOWN1 Prepare presents again, e.g.2 One-celled organism3 Became close4 Vexes5 Henna, for one6 Stop kneeling7 ___ Carlo8 Three famous wise men9 Yemen neighbor10 Winter tool11 Greek letter12 Cremation keepsake13 Sleep site18 Christmas time19 Thick cord23 Oversupply25 Something to wish upon26 Some bills27 Supper scrap29 Spanish couple?30 One who is far from tidy31 Blinds type33 Scissors sound34 Creature that gives a hoot36 Not of the clergy37 Estimate words38 Musician Kristofferson39 Airport abbr.40 Ambulance letters43 Without doubt44 Walked heavily46 State of calmness47 Actors' negotiators48 Kind of wrench50 Loved excessively (with "on")51 "Otherwise known as" name54 Knight's titles55 Reverberate56 Booty57 Place for cranberries58 Pitching stat59 "Platoon" setting, briefly60 Farm female

