EU, Japan push for Trump tariff exemptions

As trade war fears intensify, US faces exclusion pleas from more allies

The EU and Japan urged the US on Saturday to grant them exemptions from metal import tariffs, with Tokyo calling for "calm-headed behavior" in a dispute that threatens to spiral into a trade war.



US President Donald Trump on Thursday set 25 percent import tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, which are due to come into force in two weeks. But he has granted Canada and Mexico exemption and held out the possibility of excluding other allies.



After meetings with US trade envoy Robert Lighthizer in Brussels, EU and Japanese trade officials said negotiations would need to continue.



Europe's trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom described talks with Lighthizer as "frank" and said they had not brought clarity on the exemption procedure. Talks will continue next week.



"As a close security and trade partner of the US, the EU must be excluded from the announced measures," she tweeted after bilateral and trilateral meetings.



Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said he had expressed Japanese concern to Lighthizer and warned of major market disruption.



Seko did not go into what conditions might allow Japan to evade tariffs, and, when asked if Lighthizer had brought up the US trade deficit with Japan, Seko said no.



Any Japanese response, he said, would be in line with World Trade Organization rules: "If there is a violation, then we will seek consultations," Seko said. "We will look at the impact on Japanese businesses and make a final decision."



The three parties did agree on joint steps to tackle global steel overcapacity and distorted market practices, however, including stronger rules on subsidies and further sharing of information on market abuse.



The visit had been planned for weeks as a follow-up discussion on overcapacity, seen by observers as a swipe at China. However, it took on more urgency after Trump's controversial tariff move.



European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen warned Washington on Friday not to expect any concessions in order for the bloc to win an exemption.



"We are talking about unilateral action against international rules," he said.



The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 28-nation EU, the world's biggest trading bloc, has said it is ready to impose safeguards, tariffs or quotas to protect its own steel and aluminum industries from products diverted to Europe because of the US measures.



It has already started monitoring incoming metal flows to see whether a surge occurs.



European steel and aluminum associations have warned that the US tariffs could cost their sectors thousands of jobs.





