Stocks extend gains, tech start-ups shine

China stocks extended gains on Friday to end the week higher, led by start-ups as investors continued to place bets on tech firms seen as the drivers of the country's "new economy", and as investors pondered the impact of US tariffs.
For the day, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.6 percent at 3,307.17 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.78 percent at 4,108.87 points.
For the week, the Shanghai index gained 1.6 percent, while the CSI300 advanced 2.3 percent.
An index tracking major materials firms, including steel and aluminum makers, edged down 0.3 percent, but losses were narrowed in the late session, as traders and analysts saw a limited impact from the tariffs.
Elsewhere, there was muted reaction to data showing that China's producer price inflation eased to the slowest pace in 15 months in February, as the cost of raw materials and other imports rose at a milder pace.
Investors' interest in start-up firms has already surged, as China moves to attract tech giants back to its home stock market.
The start-up board ChiNext index jumped 3.53 percent on Friday to a near four-month high. The index gained 4.8 percent over the week, in its fourth straight weekly gain.
China's efforts to attract overseas-listed tech giants have revived long-dormant investor interest in technology shares, chipping away at the allure of blue-chips along the way.
"The mention in the government work report of fostering new drivers for economic growth and quickening the development of emerging technologies and industries has drawn a lot of attention in the capital market," Li Lifeng, an analyst with Sinolink Securities, wrote in a note.
The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Beijing Dynamic Power Co, up 10.09 percent, followed by Xinjiang
Bai Hua Cun Co gaining 10.05 percent.
The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Guangdong Hec Technology Holding Co, down 6.62 percent, followed by Top Energy Company Ltd Shanxi losing 3.57 percent.