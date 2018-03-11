Awaiting winter orders

Newly manufactured General Motors (GM) cars line up in a snowy parking lot in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on March 8. GM and its joint ventures reported 265,994 new vehicle deliveries accross China for February 2018, a 7.8 percent increase from February 2017. Through 2018, the manufacturer will introduce 15 new and refreshed models to support sustained growth in its largest retail market. About half of those models will be SUVs and MPVs aimed at satisfying strong consumer demand. Photo: IC