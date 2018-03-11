Chinese and foreign females celebrate in Shanghai

An event to celebrate the 108th anniversary of International Women's Day was held at Shanghai's World Expo Museum on Friday afternoon. Over 300 guests attended the celebration, including various consuls general in Shanghai and their friends, family and staffs.



The event was jointly hosted by several organizations, including Shanghai Women's Federation and Shanghai Children's Foundation.



Evolving around the theme "garment," the party presented an integration and communication of different races and cultures through three different types of clothing. These clothes also tell the loving stories of how organizations and individuals worldwide contribute to philanthropy work.



