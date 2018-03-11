Second-tier Chinese cities offering better opportunities





Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

I recently read about a young Chinese reporter who quit her job as an editor in South China's Guangdong Province to work at a small TV station in her small hometown. She now reports on the lives of ordinary people in remote areas. It struck me that maybe small cities and villages where young Chinese were once reluctant to work could now be places where we can achieve our life goals and contribute to our society without the intensive competition and huge expense of living in a big city.Being able to secure a job in a competitive first-tier city has always been seen as a symbol of success and status among Chinese students, but now more are turning toward smaller cities to accomplish their Chinese Dream. According to a survey released in 2017, as reported by eastday.com, more graduates have been choosing second-tier cities over first-tier in recent years.I used to fancy working in the media industry in a large international city like Shanghai, where I would be at the center of modernization and innovation while living among a global community. However, I have recently begun to consider departing for a smaller city or town where there are more opportunities and less competition.As China continues to grow, the momentum is bound to have leverage over smaller cities, which are gaining many advantages amidst China's enormous economic strides. Such smaller cities - which include Chengdu, Hangzhou, Suzhou and 12 other cities according to a research by yicai.com in May 2017 - are now being called China's "new first-tier cities."Job opportunities are expected to expand into Central China as large companies pave the way into the smaller cities due to the exorbitant costs of being in a first-tier city. For example, Huawei moved its core Enterprise Data Center in Guangdong from the city Shenzhen to Dongguan in October 2016.Large Chinese cities seem to have lost their edge due to overcrowding and exorbitant rent. As a result, more people are turning to smaller cities, especially those that offer favorable incentives and policies to attract businesses and workers.Not having a hukou (household registration) in a large city is another common conundrum many nonnatives in first-tier cities face. But many second-tier cities have launched friendlier policies to make nonlocal talents easier to obtain a hukou.In Nanjing, a second-tier city in East China's Jiangsu Province, a new policy that came into effect on March 1 makes it easier for nonlocals get a residence permit.Rising living standards in smaller cities are also a reason why people are moving. Fancy malls, first-class restaurants and green areas make life in a second-tier city more attractive. Last week in my hometown of Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu, I took a stroll in the newly opened Suzhou Center, which was filled with people shopping and eating at high-end stores and restaurants that used to only be found in cities like Shanghai and Beijing.More importantly, the conveniences offered by second-tier cities, for example less-crowded subways and hospitals, fewer traffic jams and cleaner air, are all good reasons to settle down. A report published by Economic Daily in January 2018 said that some second-tier cities are also seeing their real estate prices rise, which will help attract investment.As for me and many of my friends, moving back to the countryside, where we were born and spent our childhood, is a big deal for us. The advantages of living close to our family and friends are irresistible. Furthermore, it would be an honor for us to contribute to the progress and development of our hometowns.Considering all the advantages mentioned above, I am not saying that success in these second-tier cities can be achieved without any effort. Only those with the competence and the determination to succeed will thrive. But all considered, it's far more possible to succeed in a second-tier city than if we continued to stay in Shanghai.