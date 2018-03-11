Shanghai Yangpu Notary Public Office provides door-to-door services

Shanghai Yangpu Notary Public Office recently launched a door-to-door notarization service to help local companies, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday. The office found in a previous investigation that local businesses are often left with a very short period to complete notarization before bidding. To support local companies, the office decided to bring their computers, video cameras, printers, identification machines and facial recognition tech to the client for easier and faster notarization.
Illustration: Lu Ting/GT