Shanghai Yangpu Notary Public Office provides door-to-door services

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/11 19:23:40

“In the past we provided door-to-door notarization only for the needy. But now we offer it for all enterprises with urgent issues.”

Shanghai Yangpu Notary Public Office recently launched a door-to-door notarization service to help local companies, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday. The office found in a previous investigation that local businesses are often left with a very short period to complete notarization before bidding. To support local companies, the office decided to bring their computers, video cameras, printers, identification machines and facial recognition tech to the client for easier and faster notarization.

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT



 

Posted in: PULSE
blog comments powered by Disqus