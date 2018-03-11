Shanghai’s 2017 GDP per capita exceeds $19,000

Shanghai' economy grew 6.9 percent in 2017 to over 3 trillion yuan ($476.15 billion), maintaining a similar growing level as 2016, Wenhui Daily reported Friday.



Shanghai has been sticking to supply-side structural reform and developing its secondary and tertiary sectors in a coordinated manner.



Strategic emerging industries in Shanghai welcomed an 8.7 percent increase in industrial-added value to around 494.4 billion yuan, which contributed to 16.4 percent of the city's total GDP in 2017.



The construction of a science and technology innovation center has been ongoing. Investment in research and development accounts for 3.78 percent of the total GDP. More than 110,000 overseas intellectuals were introduced in 2017



According to Shanghai Municipal Statistics Bureau, the city has become China's first to break through 3 trillion yuan in terms of GDP.





