City’s new standard on custom-made furniture

Shanghai will implement a new standard on March 15, World Consumer Rights Day, to regulate its custom-made home furniture industry, people.cn reported Saturday.



According to Shanghai Consumer Council, consumption upgrades in the traditional furniture and interior decorating industries have contributed to the development of a new industry which provides systematic solutions to homeowners on furniture design and installation.



However, due to differences between traditional and new-style furniture, the current standard cannot meet consumer demand.



The council found that providers are using different pricing methods and measurement modes. The council suggests that consumers set up a clear-cut agreement with providers on important items including materials, style and design.

