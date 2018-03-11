Muslims must practice Islam with Chinese characteristics to avoid societal division

A Chinese official on Saturday warned against widespread halal consumption and religion interfering with everyday life, with observers noting that such changes would lead to "societal division."



As a result of complicated and ever-changing religious dynamics around the world, Islam in China has prompted concerns that should not be ignored, such as Chinese mosques conspicuously imitating foreign architecture and some areas mass-adopting the concept of halal.



Yang Faming, who heads the China Islamic Association, made the remark on Saturday during the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held in Beijing.



"Religion interferes with the secular lives of the people, with some people paying more attention to religion than to national laws, whom solely label themselves as believers not [Chinese] citizens," Yang said.



Overemphasis on religious ways of life would cause religion to expand into other social spheres, including secular society, and eventually lead one group to separate from the rest of society, Shen Guiping, a religious expert at the Central Institute of Socialism, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"It would be a public problem by then and result in societal division," Shen said.



When religious Chinese people strictly follow the Islam that originated in the Middle East without sinicizing it, the types of doctrines stemming from this form of Islam challenge China's national laws, Shen added.



Developed and surviving religions have to adapt to the country, its society and its culture, Yang said.



Yang also called for the adoption of core socialist values, the preservation of traditional Chinese culture and the implementation of a course on patriotism for Muslims across the country.



Religious ceremonies, cultures and architecture should also feature signature Chinese characteristics, the effort of which would be interpreted as and would emphasize the fight against religious extremism, said Yang.



