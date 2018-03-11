Baidu autonomous tie-up

Baidu Inc's open-source driverless technology platform Apollo on Thursday joined the US-based Berkeley DeepDrive Industry Consortium in a bid to further strengthen its research and development into autonomous driving technology, said a press release Baidu sent to the Global Times on Friday.



Baidu's participation will enable the company to share research outcomes and experience with global leading companies and research institutions in the driverless industry, the statement said.



At a meeting held at the University of California at Berkeley on Thursday, the Chinese internet company also released its cutting-edge product Apollo Scape, a large-scale autonomous driving dataset.





