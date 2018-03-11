Uganda-China industrial park

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni launched on Friday an industrial park jointly developed by Chinese investors in the African country's eastern district of Mbale.



The park, covering about 2.5 square kilometers, stretches into three villages in Bukasakya sub-county.



The Chinese involvement in the Mbale Industrial Park will promote the industrialization process of the country, boost its economy and improve the living standards of local citizens, Museveni said.



Calling upon Ugandans to welcome Chinese investors, the president said the project will employ people in neighboring and far-off areas.





