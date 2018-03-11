Children enjoy playing outdoors as spring arrives

A child plays among tulip at a park in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Zhou Xuejun)

A girl runs among tulip at a scenic area in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Wang Lixin)

A child flies a kite at a resort area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Zhu Guigen)

A child paints among tulip at a park in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Zhou Xuejun)

A child chases a bubble at a park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Wang Jianmin)