Children enjoy playing outdoors as spring arrives

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/11 20:54:50

A child plays among tulip at a park in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Zhou Xuejun)


 

A girl runs among tulip at a scenic area in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Wang Lixin)


 

A child flies a kite at a resort area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Zhu Guigen)


 

A child paints among tulip at a park in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Zhou Xuejun)


 

A child chases a bubble at a park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2018. Local residents spend their weekends outdoors to enjoy the spring scenery as the temperature rises. (Xinhua/Wang Jianmin)


 

