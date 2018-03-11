Makingheadlines

Gasoline, diesel price cuts



Domestic gasoline and diesel prices will be adjusted on Wednesday, according to media reports.



China will reduce the retail prices of gasoline and diesel for the second time this year, the country's top economic planner said in February, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan ($7.9) per ton and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly, Xinhua said.

Economic data to be released



The State Council Information Office is scheduled to announce economic data for January and February, including retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment.



In 2017, China's GDP grew 6.9 percent, with all main targets and tasks for economic and social development being accomplished, according to the Government Work Report for 2018 which was delivered by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on March 5 .



Average personal income in China also rose by 7.3 percent on a yearly basis in 2017, data in the report showed.

Global oil supply, output



The International Energy Agency (IEA) will release its monthly oil market report on Thursday, which is also Consumer Rights Day.



The IEA oil report released on February 13 showed that global oil supplies stood at 97.7 million barrels per day bpd in January, up 1.5 million bpd on a yearly basis.



Oil output was steady on a monthly basis in January in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), while non-OPEC output fell month-on-month in January.



The agency's oil demand growth forecast for 2018 was increased slightly.



