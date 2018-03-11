Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/11 20:58:40
2,859

New photovoltaic stations intended to reduce poverty in 4,478 villages in North China's Shanxi Province in the near future, media reported on Sunday.

114.95m tons

China's oil imports from Russia via pipeline between 2011 and the end of February, according to media reports.

$200b

Average annual spending by Chinese people overseas, Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce, told a press briefing on Sunday.

$1.1tr

Bilateral trade between China and countries along the routes of the Belt and Road initiative in 2017, up 14.8 percent year-on-year, Zhong said on Sunday. 

120

Countries and regions that have applied to participate in the upcoming China International Import Expo, which will be held in November in Shanghai.

