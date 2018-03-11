China-Finland cooperation set to benefit from B&R

Zhu Bin Photo: Courtesy of Invest in Finland
The Chinese government's pledges on further opening-up in its manufacturing sector and continued promotion of the Belt and Road
(B&R) initiative, as highlighted in the Government Work Report delivered at the ongoing 13th National People's Congress, will offer great opportunities to further enhance economic cooperation between China and Finland, a Finnish state agency said over the weekend.
"The potential for bilateral cooperation in the advanced manufacturing industry such as automation and robotics is huge, as Finland is home to a number of world-class advanced manufacturing companies and China, at the same time, is in a period of economic transformation and upgrading," Zhu Bin, director of Invest in Finland Greater China, told the Global Times.
Zhu noted that through investment in Finnish high-tech eco-systems, along with mergers and acquisitions, the Chinese manufacturing industry could benefit from Finnish core competencies in technology and innovation, which would in turn improve development and R&D capability, thus accelerating the Made in China 2025 program.
Finnish firms have been constantly interested in investing in China, as China has strived to develop an open and fair competitive environment for all domestic and foreign firms, Zhu noted.
Another highlight of the government work report was the promotion of the B&R initiative, which Finland can also benefit from as it is part of the route, according to Zhu.
"Finland connects the East and the West. As part of the B&R initiative, Chinese firms could consider building overseas logistics centers in Finland to take advantage of the country's geographic location and its well-developed infrastructure network," he noted.
In terms of China's GDP growth, Zhu said he is confident that the country can achieve its target.