Greece’s PAOK get back 3 points docked for violence

The Greek soccer federation's appeals committee decided ­early Sunday to return three points docked from PAOK in the previous week over the February 25 match with Olympiakos, when visiting coach ­Oscar Garcia was hit by an object thrown from the stands.



The committee also erased its decision to have PAOK play their next two home matches behind closed doors.



However, the committee maintained its decision to award last month's match - which was postponed after the incident - to Olympiakos 3-0.



In its earlier appeal, PAOK had claimed that Spaniard ­Garcia faked his injury, despite the coach spending the night in hospital and being diagnosed by a neurologist with sensitivity to the left temporal joint, dizziness, neck pain and nausea.



PAOK now move into second place in the standings with 52 points, just two behind AEK while Olympiakos fall to third place with 50 points.



Olympiakos were also docked three points for fan violence during a 2-1 home loss to AEK last month.



"The decision is reminiscent of other times when court decisions are taken at night. A country sold by the unscrupulous rulers in interests of dubious origin," said Olympiakos Communications Director Konstantinos Karapapas.



The club's appeal is scheduled to be decided on Tuesday.



