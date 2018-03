Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows during the seventh national memorial service for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Pool)

Japanese Prince Akishino(R) and Princess Kiko bow in front of an altar for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the seventh national memorial service in Tokyo, March 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Pool)