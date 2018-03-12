Turkish plane crashes in western Iran

A Turkish jet with 11 on board crashed in the suburban of western Shahr-e Kord city of Iran on Sunday, the Aviation Organization of Iran (OVA) confirmed.



The plane was seen caught fire in the air, and then it crashed into the heights of Helen Mountain near Dorak Anari village.



There were three crew members and eight passengers in the plane, according to Public Relations of the OVA.



The plane was flying from Sharjah of the UAE to Istanbul which disappeared from the radar, the state IRINN TV said.



Iranian Red Crescent operators have been dispatched to the area, but the due to the rainy air and mountainous geography of the region, the operators should walk four hours to the accident location, according to spokesman of the Emergency Organization of Iran.



Rezaee Far, the chief of Accidents Bureau of the OVA, said that based on the preliminary reports, the crashed plane type was Bombardier CL60.

