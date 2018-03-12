Zhang Dejiang delivers work report of Standing Committee of the 12th NPC

Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC), delivers a work report of the Standing Committee of the 12th NPC at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

