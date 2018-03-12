4th meeting of presidium of 1st session of 13th NPC held in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/12 10:12:24

Li Zhanshu, executive chairperson of the presidium of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the fourth meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Xie Huanchi


 

Li Zhanshu, executive chairperson of the presidium of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the fourth meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: POLITICS,PHOTOS
blog comments powered by Disqus