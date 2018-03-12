India to produce 100 gigawatts of power from solar energy by 2022: Modi

India has set a target of producing 175 gigawatt of power by 2022 from renewable sources, out of which 100 gigawatts would be produced from solar energy.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement at the inaugural session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi on Sunday.



"We have already achieved the target of 20 gigawatt of installed capacity of solar power. In India, now, more power is produced from renewable sources of energy as compared to the traditional sources," said Modi.



He said that the "Solar Study Lamp Scheme" is providing power to around 7 million school-going children. The objective of the "Atal Jyoti Yojana" is to install street lights based on solar energy in the areas without adequate power supply.



According to him, if solar energy is connected to other available technologies, it could produce even better results.



For example, the distribution of 28 billion LED (light emitting diode) bulbs resulted in not only saving 2 billion US dollars, but also saved around 4 gigawatts of power in last three years. Besides, it also reduced carbon-dioxide to the tune of 30 million tons.



Modi said India will provide 500 training slots to the ISA member countries every year.



India will provide 27 solar projects worth 1.4 billion US dollars to 15 developing nations.

