Farmers across China begin farming work

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/12 12:16:55

A farmer waters vegetables at a base in Rongjiang County of Qiangdongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

A farmer works at a field in Tancheng Township in Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi County, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Staff members water vegetables at an agricultural park in the Huichuan District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Farmers work at a field in Chenjiaba Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2018.Photo: Xinhua


 

