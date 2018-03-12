Farmers across China begin farming work

A farmer waters vegetables at a base in Rongjiang County of Qiangdongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer works at a field in Tancheng Township in Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi County, March 11, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members water vegetables at an agricultural park in the Huichuan District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers work at a field in Chenjiaba Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2018.Photo: Xinhua

A farmer waters vegetables at a base in Rongjiang County of Qiangdongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2018. Photo: Xinhua