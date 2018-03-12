China's highest glass walkway opens to the public

Visitors challenge themselves on the newly-opened transparent, glass walkway at Batai Mountain scenic area in Wanyuan City, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2018. The 198-meter-long and 2.5-meter-wide walkway is suspended on a cliff face 186 meters above the valley. At an altitude of 1,980 meters, the walkway claims to be the highest see-through path in China, offering magnificent views of the beautiful natural scenery. It has now officially opened to the public after one month of test operation. Photo: China News Service

