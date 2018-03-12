Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Taking care of the children is tiring but fulfilling, and can be a lot of fun."So said Zhang Hui, a pediatric nurse at Shandong University second hospital. While a boy was undergoing surgery under local anaesthetic in the hospital on February 26, Zhang held up a cell phone for him for a whole hour, showing him a cartoon until the operation was over. Zhang, who has been a nurse for six years, can blow up rubber gloves and bend them into cartoon figures. She can even do some magic tricks to distract her young patients and take their minds off their troubles before and after surgery. She says she truly loves children and sees it as her duty to make the lives of the kids as happy as possible. (Source: The Mirror)