A moment to say goodbye

WeChat has just announced 1 billion users worldwide, after adding more gadgets including more mobile games, but I am already waving goodbye, not only its new features, but also to WeChat Moments, a kind of news feed, somewhat similar to Instagram, of updates on your contacts' activities.



And I am not alone. A careful observer may have also noticed a decrease in posts on Moments, even though you have not lost any friends .



I remember scrolling up and down my phone screen one boring night in December, the pale light shimmering in the darkness.



Page after page, I clicked on my friends' photos and opened their shared articles but the colors and fonts simply passed across my eyes without ever really reaching my brain, let alone my heart.



After "liking" all those posts, I could not remember any of them and my life stayed exactly the same. Friends on WeChat are not the same as friends in the real world.



It suddenly occurred to me that I could not care less about their lives and their thoughts. The likes I gave were meaningless, just a friendly gesture that says "I have not blocked you."



It then dawned on me that my husband and other friends who had already quit WeChat Moments were right. It is just a way to kill time.



I once heard a startup CEO at a conference say that Chinese people were becoming more and more anxious. The fear of losing one's advantage in work is so overwhelming that it is reshaping the whole business pattern in the Internet industry.



WeChat Moments, from its launch in 2012, was designed to connect people and give them a place to express themselves.



Several years ago, it did its duty perfectly well, when the whole Internet was about connection. However, things have changed drastically since then.



Building on the connection of people and of things, the whole Internet industry has moved on to a brand new level where the connections have turned into resources to be exploited for more progress, be it for personal development or a company's profits.



So it is high time to say goodbye to WeChat Moments, before so-called friends' updates of no consequences to your life and work eat you up.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



