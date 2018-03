Bangladesh PM meets with Singaporean PM, president in Istana

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) shakes hands with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Singapore's Istana on March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (3rd L) and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (2nd L) attend the welcome ceremony held at Singapore's Istana on March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob (R) meets with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Singapore's Istana on March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)