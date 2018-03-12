Armed police train for emergency response

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)

Armed police in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province conduct comprehensive field training to improve their response to contingencies. The training program includes searching, reconnaissance and use of special equipment. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Haoxiang)