Dare to swim in Arctic Circle

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/3/12 17:13:41

A group of people have a quick bath, on March 11, 2018, in Unstad, northern Norway, Lofoten islands, within Arctic Circle. Air temperature was -5°C, water temperature is 4°C. (Photo/Agencies)


 

A young woman takes a quick dip, on March 11, 2018, in Unstad, northern Norway, Lofoten islands, within Arctic Circle. Air temperature was -5°C, water temperature is 4°C. (Photo/Agencies)


 

