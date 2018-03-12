Blacknecked cranes attracted to Napahai Nature Reserve in SW China's Yunnan

Blacknecked cranes and other birds rest at the Napahai Nature Reserve in Shangri-la County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Diqing in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2018. The integrated ecosystem of everglade in Napahai Nature Reserve attracts more than 300 blacknecked cranes every year to live through the winter. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

