Spring scenery across China

A bullet train runs on the Yichang-Wanzhou Railway in Jianshi County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2018. The railway links Yichang City in Hubei with Wanzhou District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

A ship sails on the Hanjiang River in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhonghong)