Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Large dance party
5 Understands
9 Stuffed shirts
14 Words with "sleep" or "step"
15 Tide variety
16 Part of a telecast
17 Genie's job
20 Letters sent via PC
21 Enter unlawfully
22 Saved
25 Climbing vine
26 Animal similar to a raccoon
28 Go commando?
32 Already a congregation member
37 Planning to, informally
38 What a freshly defeated fighter can do
41 Bit of monkey business
42 Result of a hung jury
43 Menial laborer
44 Dazed and confused on an ocean liner?
46 Pseudonym introducer
47 Staggers forward
53 Proverbial place of drudgery
58 Smell
59 Incredibly, they are related to cockroaches
62 Chorus from a pen
63 Milano moolah of old
64 Department store section
65 They're numbered for directors
66 Inscribe with acid
67 Flow in a circular current
DOWN
1 Boat mover
2 Japanese cartoon art form
3 Some charge cards
4 Moral compass
5 Type of antelope
6 Oft-smoked seafood delicacy
7 Former President William Howard
8 Hoped-for visitor at a seance
9 ___-walsy (friendly)
10 Roast cut
11 Concept
12 Whitney's inventions
13 Drunks
18 Fever-causing illness
19 Jeans maker Strauss
23 Mimic
24 Mover and shaker
27 Ansel, Samuel or Abigail
28 Make like a lion
29 Opposition member
30 Native of very old Peru
31 Willy Wonka's creator
32 Get quite rough, as lips
33 Sharpen
34 Words before "the minute"
35 Horse strap
36 Ozone-depleting chemical (abbr.)
37 London hrs.
39 Cambodian currency
40 Twin in the Old Testament
44 Alike
45 Become a twisted mess, as hair
46 Wrong
48 Sewer rodent
49 Malfeasance
50 Sprayed with water
51 Correct text
52 Pert
53 Kiddie literature pooch
54 Solo in "Carmen," e.g.
55 Lean, skinny and long
56 Little kid
57 Absorb's opposite
60 Bowlike curve
61 "Forget it!"
Solution