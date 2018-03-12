Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/12 18:18:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Large dance party

  5 Understands

  9 Stuffed shirts

 14 Words with "sleep" or "step"

 15 Tide variety

 16 Part of a telecast

 17 Genie's job

 20 Letters sent via PC

 21 Enter unlawfully

 22 Saved

 25 Climbing vine

 26 Animal similar to a raccoon

 28 Go commando?

 32 Already a congregation member

 37 Planning to, informally

 38 What a freshly defeated fighter can do

 41 Bit of monkey business

 42 Result of a hung jury

 43 Menial laborer

 44 Dazed and confused on an ocean liner?

 46 Pseudonym introducer

 47 Staggers forward

 53 Proverbial place of drudgery

 58 Smell

 59 Incredibly, they are related to cockroaches

 62 Chorus from a pen

 63 Milano moolah of old

 64 Department store section

 65 They're numbered for directors

 66 Inscribe with acid

 67 Flow in a circular current

DOWN

  1 Boat mover

  2 Japanese cartoon art form

  3 Some charge cards

  4 Moral compass

  5 Type of antelope

  6 Oft-smoked seafood delicacy

  7 Former President William Howard

  8 Hoped-for visitor at a seance

  9 ___-walsy (friendly)

 10 Roast cut

 11 Concept

 12 Whitney's inventions

 13 Drunks

 18 Fever-causing illness

 19 Jeans maker Strauss

 23 Mimic

 24 Mover and shaker

 27 Ansel, Samuel or Abigail

 28 Make like a lion

 29 Opposition member

 30 Native of very old Peru

 31 Willy Wonka's creator

 32 Get quite rough, as lips

 33 Sharpen

 34 Words before "the minute"

 35 Horse strap

 36 Ozone-depleting chemical (abbr.)

 37 London hrs.

 39 Cambodian currency

 40 Twin in the Old Testament

 44 Alike

 45 Become a twisted mess, as hair

 46 Wrong

 48 Sewer rodent

 49 Malfeasance

 50 Sprayed with water

 51 Correct text

 52 Pert

 53 Kiddie literature pooch

 54 Solo in "Carmen," e.g.

 55 Lean, skinny and long

 56 Little kid

 57 Absorb's opposite

 60 Bowlike curve

 61 "Forget it!"

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
