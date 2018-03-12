Puzzle

ACROSS1 Large dance party5 Understands9 Stuffed shirts14 Words with "sleep" or "step"15 Tide variety16 Part of a telecast17 Genie's job20 Letters sent via PC21 Enter unlawfully22 Saved25 Climbing vine26 Animal similar to a raccoon28 Go commando?32 Already a congregation member37 Planning to, informally38 What a freshly defeated fighter can do41 Bit of monkey business42 Result of a hung jury43 Menial laborer44 Dazed and confused on an ocean liner?46 Pseudonym introducer47 Staggers forward53 Proverbial place of drudgery58 Smell59 Incredibly, they are related to cockroaches62 Chorus from a pen63 Milano moolah of old64 Department store section65 They're numbered for directors66 Inscribe with acid67 Flow in a circular currentDOWN1 Boat mover2 Japanese cartoon art form3 Some charge cards4 Moral compass5 Type of antelope6 Oft-smoked seafood delicacy7 Former President William Howard8 Hoped-for visitor at a seance9 ___-walsy (friendly)10 Roast cut11 Concept12 Whitney's inventions13 Drunks18 Fever-causing illness19 Jeans maker Strauss23 Mimic24 Mover and shaker27 Ansel, Samuel or Abigail28 Make like a lion29 Opposition member30 Native of very old Peru31 Willy Wonka's creator32 Get quite rough, as lips33 Sharpen34 Words before "the minute"35 Horse strap36 Ozone-depleting chemical (abbr.)37 London hrs.39 Cambodian currency40 Twin in the Old Testament44 Alike45 Become a twisted mess, as hair46 Wrong48 Sewer rodent49 Malfeasance50 Sprayed with water51 Correct text52 Pert53 Kiddie literature pooch54 Solo in "Carmen," e.g.55 Lean, skinny and long56 Little kid57 Absorb's opposite60 Bowlike curve61 "Forget it!"

Solution