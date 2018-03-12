Pic story: NPC deputy Fu Xiaoqin

Fu Xiaoqin (R), a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, discusses with other deputies during a panel discussion of the annual NPC session in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. Fu Xiaoqin, who works in a tea factory belonging to Hainan State Farms Wuzhishan Tea Group Co., Ltd, has been engaged in tea processing for 18 years. As a team monitor in her company, she takes a lead in developing a series of new tea products with her colleagues. Her team's constant innovations have contributed to the tea factory's strategy to develop diversified and high-end production lines. This year marks not only the 40th anniversary of China's adoption of the policy of reform and opening-up, but also the 30th anniversary of Hainan Province as the country's Special Economic Zone. Fu has witnessed local people's life changes with their incomes increased and living conditions becoming better these years. She determines to make better tea and make more contributions to her hometown. As a deputy to China's top legislature National People's Congress, Fu is much concerned about livelihood issues and will express ordinary people's thoughts at the session of the NPC. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fu Xiaoqin (L), a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, checks the condition of tea leaves with her colleague at a tea factory in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Xiaoqin (L), a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, talks with other deputies in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fu Xiaoqin, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, works on her notes in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fu Xiaoqin, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, dries tea leaves at a tea factory in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Xiaoqin, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, checks out the growth of tea at a tea factory in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Xiaoqin (L, front), a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, attends the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Fu Xiaoqin, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, works at a tea factory in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fu Xiaoqin, a deputy to China's 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Hainan Province, arrives in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)