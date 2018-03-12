Press conference on supervision work of NPC held

Yin Zhongqing (4th L), vice chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC), Wu Heng (4th R), vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the NPC, Yuan Si (3rd L), vice chairman of the Environment Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the NPC, Zheng Gongcheng (3rd R), member of Internal and Judicial Affairs Committee of the NPC, Liu Xiuwen (2nd L), vice chairman of Budgetary Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, and Fu Wenjie (2nd R), inspector of the Bureau of Secretaries of the NPC Standing Committee General Office, attend a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A press conference on supervision work of the National People's Congress (NPC) is held on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Liu Xiuwen, vice chairman of Budgetary Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, answers questions at a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yuan Si, vice chairman of the Environment Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), answers questions at a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wu Heng, vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), answers questions at a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Fu Wenjie, inspector of the Bureau of Secretaries of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee General Office, answers questions at a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zheng Gongcheng, a member of Internal and Judicial Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), answers questions at a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Yin Zhongqing, vice chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC), answers questions at a press conference on supervision work of the NPC on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

