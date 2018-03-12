Jiading district opens shelter for domestic violence victims

“Victims of domestic violence are often in such a nervous and anxious state that they cannot think rationally.”

Shanghai's first fully equipped shelter for domestic violence victims was officially launched in Jiading district recently, Shanghai Morning Post reported Monday. The shelter consists of basic facilities including a reception room, a counseling center, a lounge, storage facilities and a toilet. A joint-action project was established by the local women's federation, civil affairs bureau, public security and the courts to offer domestic violence victims in the district help and temporary shelter.

