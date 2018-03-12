Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey accepting applications for 2018 study abroad program

In 2009, the Yunus Emre Institute began offering students from around the world an opportunity to study the Turkish language in Turkey. Students are able to attend classes that correspond to their own level of the Turkish language.Students who have never taken Turkish before, as well as those who have studied it for years, can improve their language skills through classes that are taught entirely in Turkish, allowing for an immersive experience.In 2017, 700 students representing 57 countries and regions partook in this summer school. The groups visited 81 cities throughout the seven different regions of Turkey, each group having their own unique experience.At the end of the program, the groups came together in Ankara, Turkey, for the closing ceremonies. After, the groups traveled to Istanbul together for the final three days of the program.The 2018 Turkish Summer School will run from July 16 to August 12. The entire cost of the program, including flights to and from Turkey and all meals, will be covered by the Yunus Emre Institute.Students will be separated into groups and will live in different cities across Turkey. Every group will have their own unique experience during the program. From their respective city they will venture out on weekends to experience more of the region and its subcultures.During their stay in Turkey, students will be housed in either university dorms or guest houses. Every morning, Monday through Friday, students will attend class for three and a half hours. The classes are taught entirely in Turkish. Students will complete 60 class hours during the course of the program.After lunch, students will depart for their daily activity. Activities may include guided tours of historical sites, horseback rides, cooking classes on authentic and regional Turkish dishes, visits to the local market or free time to explore the city.These daily field trips encourage students to use their language skills learned in the classroom and provide them with the opportunity to experience every aspect of Turkish culture.On weekends, students will travel to other cities across Turkey, allowing them to experience the unique heritage of each city and region. For their final weekend, students will travel to Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, for the closing ceremonies of the program. Notable sites in the capital city include the Ankara castle.The closing ceremonies will bring together students from the Yunus Emre Institute's Summer School. Prior to the ceremonies, students will have the chance to connect with one another through their shared knowledge of Turkish.The closing ceremonies include musical and dance performances from artists hailing from different regions of Turkey, allowing students another glimpse into the diversity and complexity of Turkish culture.Following the closing ceremonies, students will travel with other groups to historical sites across the city. Not only will students learn about the rich history and importance of the capital city, but they will also have the chance to forge lasting bonds of friendship with their colleagues from around the world as they converse in Turkish and share their experiences.Turkish Consulate General in Shanghai

