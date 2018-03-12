Learning Chinese

bare exhibition



裸展



(luǒ zhǎn)

A: I went to an exhibition at a museum recently and I saw that quite a few exhibits were "bare exhibitions." Visitors could get up real close to look at them, it was a pretty good experience!



最近我去博物馆看展,发现不少展品都是裸展,我们观众可以近距离观看,体验不错！



(zuìjìn wǒ qù bówùɡuǎn kàn zhǎn,fāxiàn bù shǎo zhǎnpǐn dōu shì luǒzhǎn,wǒmen ɡuānzhònɡ kěyǐ jìn jù lí ɡuānkàn,tǐyàn bùcuò!)

B: "Bare exhibition?" In other words, an exhibition with no cabinets or glass display cases and the items are placed outside where visitors can easily see them, right?



裸展？ 就是没有展柜,也没有玻璃框,展品直接放在外面供游客观看,对吧？



(luǒ zhǎn? jiù shì méi yǒu zhǎnɡuì,yě méi yǒu bōlíkuànɡ,zhǎnpǐn zhí jiē fànɡ zài wàimiàn ɡònɡ yóukè ɡuānkàn,duì bā?)

A: Yup. Just like that.



是的,就是这样。



(shì de,jiù shì zhè yànɡ.)

B: Are "bare exhibitions" safe for the items?



那裸展对展品安全吗？



(nà luǒ zhǎn duì zhǎnpǐn ān quán ma?)



