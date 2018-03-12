Railway travel rises over Spring Festival holiday

March 12 is the last day of the Spring Festival travel period. In 2018, China Railway Shanghai Group transported altogether 70 million passengers within 40 days of the holiday period, a 5 percent rise from 2017, reported Xinmin Evening News Monday.



China Railway Shanghai Group transported over 2.2 million passengers on March 3, setting the record for the largest number of passengers in one single day during the travel period.



Railway construction in the Yangtze River Delta region has been developing over the past 10 years. Total operational length of railways reached 10,000 kilometers by 2017, accounting for one-sixth the total number nationwide.



China Railway Shanghai Group sold over 80 percent of its tickets via the internet or mobile phones during Spring Festival travel period in 2018. When buying tickets online, passengers mostly paid through code-scanning.





