India doctors suspended after severed leg used as pillow

Indian authorities have suspended two doctors and launched an investigation after a patient's severed leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head, a hospital official said Sunday.



Administrators at the government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh state vowed "strict action" after images emerged showing the patient on a stretcher with the limb being used as a headrest.



"We have set up a four-member committee to find out who put the severed leg under the patient's head," Sadhna Kaushik, principal of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College and Hospital in Jhansi, told AFP.



Two doctors have been suspended pending investigation, she added.



The man, identified as 28-year-old Ghanshyam, was seriously injured in a bus accident.



His relatives told the local NDTV news network that hospital staff ignored their requests that he be given a pillow.



Ghanshyam's relatives eventually bought a pillow from a local market, a relative said.



AFP