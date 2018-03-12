Parents picking up students must follow traffic regulations

A local parent told media that they have been busted for illegal parking eight times within two months by an electronic police surveillance system set up in front of their child's school gate, according to Shanghai Observer Monday. Many parents around Shanghai face difficulties when picking up their children after school due to limited parking spaces for private cars. Traffic police and volunteers are dispatched to roads near these schools to maintain traffic order during peak rush hour. Police from Putuo district said that parents may only park their cars in designated spots during the limited time frame. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT